Refugee family lands in US amid fight...

Refugee family lands in US amid fight over travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Just a week ago, Nadia Hanan Madalo and her family had received news that refugees like them have been waiting to hear: They had seats on a flight bound for the U.S. from Iraq, with an arrival just before the latest Trump administration travel ban was to take effect. All Madalo's family knew was that they couldn't go back to their Christian village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Vato Loco 20,918
News Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ... 3 hr what Fluffy doing... 1
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted 12 hr Night Heat 12
southeast works cover-up (Oct '12) 19 hr Brad 533
African-Americans like poverty Wed Buck Rohde 5
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) Tue collegedude123 2
News 3 Shot at Genesee and Eller Tue Your Name Here 6
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,592,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC