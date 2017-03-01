Recognize heroes who bring hope to pe...

Recognize heroes who bring hope to people in need during Red Cross Month

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Observer

"March is Red Cross Month, the perfect time to honor our Red Cross volunteers, blood donors and financial contributors who bring hope to people facing life's emergencies," March has been recognized as Red Cross Month for more than 70 years. All of the group's presidents have designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the American Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
African-Americans like poverty 28 min Yobabe 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr nyy 20,875
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted 5 hr SWT 1
Liberals Wake Up 5 hr SWT 4
Where did Tbird go? 21 hr tbirds_friend 3
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? Sun Meh 38
Trump's own mom was an Illegal Sat Bflo Neocon 2
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC