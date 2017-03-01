Recognize heroes who bring hope to people in need during Red Cross Month
"March is Red Cross Month, the perfect time to honor our Red Cross volunteers, blood donors and financial contributors who bring hope to people facing life's emergencies," March has been recognized as Red Cross Month for more than 70 years. All of the group's presidents have designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the American Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world.
