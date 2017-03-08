Reaction to New Executive Order: Opposition Remains; Critics More Cautious
President Trump's new executive order on immigration drew the ire of Dr. Myron Glick of Jericho Road Community Health Center, a location which helps many refugees in the Buffalo. "It affects the community that we serve," Glick told WBEN.
