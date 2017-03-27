Ramos Admits to Domestic Violence

Ramos Admits to Domestic Violence

Buffalo, NY A man indicted in last year's Anchor Bar shooting pleads guilty to strangulation in a separate case of domestic violence. 25-year-old Gregory Ramos of Niagara Falls pleads guilty to strangulation in State Supreme Court Wednesday.

