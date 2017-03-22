Public gets look at options for new Buffalo Amtrak station
The public has gotten a look at several options for the design of a new Amtrak station that's being considered for Buffalo. About 200 people turned out Tuesday night at the Buffalo Science Museum to view the various designs presented by a consultant hired by the state Department of Transportation.
