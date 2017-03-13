Powerful snowstorm blasts East Coast

Powerful snowstorm blasts East Coast

Read more: Courier-Tribune

Just when the crocuses started to bloom with only a week before the calendar marks the start of spring, the Northeast was paralyzed Tuesday with a wet dollop of snow, sleet and rain. The winter storm didn't live up to its advance hype as an epic blizzard, but it nevertheless left much of the country a slushy, slippery mess.

