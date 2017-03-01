Police investigate overnight fatal shooting
Buffalo police are investigating an overnight fatal shooting on the city's east side. Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the call just after 3am near Mills Street and Peterson Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|nyy
|20,875
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|3 hr
|SWT
|1
|Liberals Wake Up
|3 hr
|SWT
|4
|Where did Tbird go?
|19 hr
|tbirds_friend
|3
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|Sun
|Meh
|38
|Trump's own mom was an Illegal
|Sat
|Bflo Neocon
|2
|Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons?
|Sat
|pigpen9ll
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC