Petitions & Billboards Planned to Press For GI Toll Removal

There's yet another push to remove the tolls from the Grand Island Bridges-- or possibly just change the way you pay them Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray and others are launching a new effort to remove the tolls with a petition drive, letters to Governor Andrew Cuomo and even a billboard campaign. "We've brought together some different stakeholders to try and unwrap this and look for a solution, whether its cashless tolls or removal of tolls altogether," McMurray says, adding that a petition drive is essential to get the pubic involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.