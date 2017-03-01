Petitions & Billboards Planned to Pre...

Petitions & Billboards Planned to Press For GI Toll Removal

11 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

There's yet another push to remove the tolls from the Grand Island Bridges-- or possibly just change the way you pay them Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray and others are launching a new effort to remove the tolls with a petition drive, letters to Governor Andrew Cuomo and even a billboard campaign. "We've brought together some different stakeholders to try and unwrap this and look for a solution, whether its cashless tolls or removal of tolls altogether," McMurray says, adding that a petition drive is essential to get the pubic involved.

Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

