PERSPECTIVE: Getting our arms around a new train station for Buffalo

When you pull together the plans for a family vacation, how often do you consider the option of a train for your roundtrip transportation? Anyone? Anyone? Trains as a mode of transportation are certainly still viable, but the concept of investing tens, or even hundreds, of millions of dollars in a new train station in Buffalo seems like investing in pay phone booths along city streets. Sure, we may need a new and more modern facility for passengers to meet and disembark from passenger train routes, but do we need to upset the enormous success that is Canalside or embed a station in the cavernous and, yes, amazingly beautiful Central Terminal? It's definitely cause for pause.

