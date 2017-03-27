PERSPECTIVE: Getting our arms around a new train station for Buffalo
When you pull together the plans for a family vacation, how often do you consider the option of a train for your roundtrip transportation? Anyone? Anyone? Trains as a mode of transportation are certainly still viable, but the concept of investing tens, or even hundreds, of millions of dollars in a new train station in Buffalo seems like investing in pay phone booths along city streets. Sure, we may need a new and more modern facility for passengers to meet and disembark from passenger train routes, but do we need to upset the enormous success that is Canalside or embed a station in the cavernous and, yes, amazingly beautiful Central Terminal? It's definitely cause for pause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|19 hr
|Sgt Doxbeck
|31
|Did Tbird vote for Trump?
|Mon
|T Burt Sains
|3
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|Mon
|Yobabe
|16
|18-year-old pleads not guilty to shooting 4, 1 ...
|Mon
|Yobabe
|1
|David L. Buonamici
|Mon
|A friend
|7
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|Mar 26
|Tiny Hands Drumpf
|40
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC