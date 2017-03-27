PERSPECTIVE: Getting our arms around ...

PERSPECTIVE: Getting our arms around a new train station for Buffalo

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

When you pull together the plans for a family vacation, how often do you consider the option of a train for your roundtrip transportation? Anyone? Anyone? Trains as a mode of transportation are certainly still viable, but the concept of investing tens, or even hundreds, of millions of dollars in a new train station in Buffalo seems like investing in pay phone booths along city streets. Sure, we may need a new and more modern facility for passengers to meet and disembark from passenger train routes, but do we need to upset the enormous success that is Canalside or embed a station in the cavernous and, yes, amazingly beautiful Central Terminal? It's definitely cause for pause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) 19 hr Sgt Doxbeck 31
Did Tbird vote for Trump? Mon T Burt Sains 3
Is Buffalo A Racist City? Mon Yobabe 16
News 18-year-old pleads not guilty to shooting 4, 1 ... Mon Yobabe 1
David L. Buonamici Mon A friend 7
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? Mar 26 Tiny Hands Drumpf 40
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,367 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC