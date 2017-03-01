People hurting pets to gain pain pills

People hurting pets to gain pain pills

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

In Kentucky, police say a woman cut her dog with a razor to obtain a prescription for pain pills that she herself used. Dr. R. Reed Stevens, a veterinarian at Ellicott Small Hospital in Buffalo, NY, has reduced how often he prescribes Tramadol and other pain medications after concerns of peole abusing their pets to get the medications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where did Tbird go? 29 min Life Coach 1
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 6 hr Meh 38
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Sholyn 20,872
Trump's own mom was an Illegal 13 hr Bflo Neocon 2
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? 21 hr pigpen9ll 5
African-Americans like poverty Sat lol 2
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? Fri Just keepin it real 44
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,353 • Total comments across all topics: 279,325,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC