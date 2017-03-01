People hurting pets to gain pain pills
In Kentucky, police say a woman cut her dog with a razor to obtain a prescription for pain pills that she herself used. Dr. R. Reed Stevens, a veterinarian at Ellicott Small Hospital in Buffalo, NY, has reduced how often he prescribes Tramadol and other pain medications after concerns of peole abusing their pets to get the medications.
