'Parks and Trails' group to urge NY l...

'Parks and Trails' group to urge NY lawmakers to OK Cuomo's $53M mega-trail plan

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Outdoor enthusiasts and activists from across New York will gather in Albany to urge state lawmakers to back Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan for a 750-mile trail system. The Democrat announced in January that his state budget proposal would include a plan to complete and connect two greenway trails crisscrossing the state from Manhattan to Canada and from Albany to Buffalo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 min Lilith 20,862
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 1 hr Clintons Coffin 30
any girl phonesex with this guy? (Mar '13) 1 hr Name 137
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? 1 hr Name 1
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) 10 hr Tom Tom 93
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican 13 hr Joe 19
Hon. Sam Hoyt Aborted Secret Love Child w/ Unde... (Aug '08) Wed Bob 91 11
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC