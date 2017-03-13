Paladino To Meet With DeVos; Press for Buffalo Pilot Project on Reform
Buffalo School Board Member Carl Paladino says he plans to meet with U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in the coming weeks to press her on using federal funds as an incentive to have districts adopt reforms including the greater use of charter schools and voucher programs that pay for private schools. "We are very hopeful that she will use New York as a model at least, or at least I am going to be suggesting that to her when I meet her," Paladino says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Bill
|20,897
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|3 hr
|Night Heat
|10
|Red alert snow storm
|6 hr
|Night Heat
|2
|Where did Tbird go?
|Mon
|henu
|12
|Big Amherst scam
|Sun
|Weinstein
|2
|Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate?
|Mar 11
|John
|13
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|Mar 9
|SWT
|48
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC