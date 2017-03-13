Paladino To Meet With DeVos; Press for Buffalo Pilot Project on Reform

Buffalo School Board Member Carl Paladino says he plans to meet with U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in the coming weeks to press her on using federal funds as an incentive to have districts adopt reforms including the greater use of charter schools and voucher programs that pay for private schools. "We are very hopeful that she will use New York as a model at least, or at least I am going to be suggesting that to her when I meet her," Paladino says.

