Overdose Death Leads to Arrest of Two Dealers
Lamel Williams, 38, and his sister Latisha Williams, 37, were arrested after the Buffalo Police Department executive a search warrant at a Potomac Avenue residence in Buffalo. During the raid, authorities uncovered a large quantity of crack cocaine and approximately $18,000 plus a stolen handgun.
