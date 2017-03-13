Officer involved in numerous rescues leads Falls Park Police
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. A New York State Park Police officer who has been involved in several daring rescues near the brink of Niagara Falls now leads the police force at Niagara Falls State Park. Moriarty joined the state park police in 1984 as a patrolman.
