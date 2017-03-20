NY trail may face dead end in Albany

NY trail may face dead end in Albany

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Who could oppose a statewide recreational trail running for New York City to Buffalo to boost tourism and promote healthy living? NY trail may face dead end with Legislature ALBANY - Who could oppose a statewide recreational trail running for New York City to Buffalo to boost tourism and promote healthy living? Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nsXRke Lawmakers are resisting Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal to build a statewide recreational trail. The measure will be part of budget talks this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ... 1 hr Oklahoma City Bom... 3
News Young mother, seeking a new life, wants happy h... (Dec '11) 3 hr lol 92
Kingsmen - DON'T READ 8 hr Night Heat 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr bayonne nj 20,931
Review: E Square Capital (Jul '08) 16 hr pnjk0102 22
Review: Cover Connection 16 hr pepe 1
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? 20 hr Buck Rohde 7
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,694 • Total comments across all topics: 279,707,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC