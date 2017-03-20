NY trail may face dead end in Albany
Who could oppose a statewide recreational trail running for New York City to Buffalo to boost tourism and promote healthy living? Lawmakers are resisting Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal to build a statewide recreational trail. The measure will be part of budget talks this month.
