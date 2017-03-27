NY Sets Dates For Hearings On Utiliti...

NY Sets Dates For Hearings On Utilities' Windstorm Response

Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

State regulators have scheduled public meetings to gather comments from utility customers impacted by the windstorm that knocked out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses in western New York earlier this month. The state Department of Public Service says hearings will be held April 12 at the Southside Commerce Center Auditorium in East Aurora, outside Buffalo, and April 13 on Monroe Community College's Brighton campus in suburban Rochester.

