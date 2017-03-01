NY Education Dept. Seeks Input On Tes...

NY Education Dept. Seeks Input On Testing, Accountability

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

New York education officials continue to prepare for the new federal education law by seeking input on a variety of issues, including whether to pilot new testing procedures. The state Education Department has scheduled dozens of public meetings around the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 2 hr Just keepin it real 44
African-Americans like poverty 5 hr Yepp 1
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 5 hr Yepp 35
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? 9 hr Buck Rohde 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Granny is a fruit... 20,865
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) Thu Tom Tom 93
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican Thu Joe 19
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC