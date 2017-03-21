NY canal system set to open in May; no tolls for boaters
State officials have announced the opening date for the New York State Canal System, which will be free for recreational boaters this year. The state Canal Corp. says the Erie, Champlain, Oswego and Cayuga-Seneca canals will open at 10 a.m. May 19 for the 2017 navigation season.
