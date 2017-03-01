North Buffalo drug raid nets two arrests
Buffalo, NY For the second night in a row the Erie County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team executed a warrant on a Buffalo residence for suspected drug dealing activities. The Sheriff's SWAT Team, members of the FBI's Safe Street Task Force and the Sheriff's Narcotics Unit entered the lower residence of 39 Greenfield Street Friday night and conducted the raid.
