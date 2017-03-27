Niagara Falls' Maid of the Mist boats planning early launch
The famed boats that bring passengers from the New York shore to the base of the falls in the lower Niagara River will open the 2017 season on Saturday. The early opening comes after a winter that saw less ice form on Lake Erie, which flows into the Niagara River at Buffalo.
