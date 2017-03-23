Niagara Falls dedicates new train sta...

Niagara Falls dedicates new train station, urges Buffalo to "get 'er done"

Read more: WNED

Niagara Falls, New York has opened its new train and intermodal transportation station. Leaders in the Cataract City hail it as another component for local tourism.

Read more at WNED.

