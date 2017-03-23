News 1 mins ago 8:00 a.m.Father comfo...

News 1 mins ago 8:00 a.m.Father comforts daughter with cochlear implant with matching tattoo

Viewers from our sister station in Buffalo, NY shared a touching photo on Facebook, showing the lengths a father in Elma went to make his daughter feel better about her hearing aid. Seven-year-old Natalia Kardas loves reading her books out loud.

