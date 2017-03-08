NCAA bracket 2017: No. 1 Villanova will play No. 16 Mount St. Mary's or New Orleans on Thursday
Villanova will face the winner of the Mount Saint Mary's and New Orleans First Four matchup at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY on Thursday. This is the third time in school history the Wildcats have been a #1 seed, but the first time Villanova has been the top seed overall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big East Coast Bias.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where did Tbird go?
|6 hr
|henu
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|Big Amherst scam
|19 hr
|Weinstein
|2
|Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate?
|Sat
|John
|13
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|Mar 10
|Night Heat
|8
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|Mar 9
|SWT
|48
|Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Unveils $40M Expansion
|Mar 9
|Yomann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC