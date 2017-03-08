NCAA bracket 2017: No. 1 Villanova wi...

NCAA bracket 2017: No. 1 Villanova will play No. 16 Mount St. Mary's or New Orleans on Thursday

16 hrs ago Read more: Big East Coast Bias

Villanova will face the winner of the Mount Saint Mary's and New Orleans First Four matchup at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY on Thursday. This is the third time in school history the Wildcats have been a #1 seed, but the first time Villanova has been the top seed overall.

