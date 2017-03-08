Nation-Now 31 mins ago 10:01 a.m.These are the best cities for St. Paddy's Day celebrations
About 10% of Americans claim Irish ancestry, but who knows how to throw the best St. Patrick's Day party? WalletHub says Buffalo, N.Y., in its 2017 Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations report. The credit score website studied four key metrics against 200 of America's most populated cities: St. Patrick's Day traditions, cost, safety and accessibility and weather.
