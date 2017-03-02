Most police, prosecutors miss N.Y. rape kita
Most police, prosecutors miss N.Y. rape kit deadline Most police agencies and prosecutors missed a deadline to report the number of untested sexual assault evidence kits. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2myaOJp ALBANY - More than half of New York's police agencies and prosecutors missed a mid-February deadline to report the number of untested sexual assault evidence kits to the state, including several agencies in the Southern Tier - hamstringing a state report meant to tally the full total.
