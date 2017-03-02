Most police, prosecutors miss N.Y. ra...

Most police, prosecutors miss N.Y. rape kita

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Most police, prosecutors miss N.Y. rape kit deadline Most police agencies and prosecutors missed a deadline to report the number of untested sexual assault evidence kits. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2myaOJp ALBANY - More than half of New York's police agencies and prosecutors missed a mid-February deadline to report the number of untested sexual assault evidence kits to the state, including several agencies in the Southern Tier - hamstringing a state report meant to tally the full total.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Lilith 20,862
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 2 hr Clintons Coffin 30
any girl phonesex with this guy? (Mar '13) 2 hr Name 137
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? 2 hr Name 1
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) 12 hr Tom Tom 93
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican 14 hr Joe 19
Hon. Sam Hoyt Aborted Secret Love Child w/ Unde... (Aug '08) Wed Bob 91 11
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,703 • Total comments across all topics: 279,266,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC