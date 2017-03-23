Most Buffalo Bills signings have been...

Most Buffalo Bills signings have been for minimum contracts

The Buffalo Bills have signed fifteen free agents so far this offseason and eight of them are making the veteran minimum or another salary at or below $1.1 million in the first year. General manager Doug Whaley has shown a propensity for inking these short, small deals for veterans and the trend continues in 2017.

