'Moon Over Buffalo' kicks off sixth Summit Theatre Group season

Summit Theatre Group's new season kicks off March 17 as the STG players will take the audience back in time to 1953 in Buffalo, New York. 'Moon Over Buffalo' is the story of an acting couple that are a little 'past their prime.'

