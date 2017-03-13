Monsieur Perine
Buffalo, NY- The Center for the Arts, University at Buffalo presents Colombian gypsy jazz and Latin swing band Monsieur Perin on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $29.50, students $14.50. This concert will be performed in a club setting with both the band and audience seated on the Mainstage.
