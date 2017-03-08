Missing girl, 4, found in Buffalo, mother in custody, police say
Authorities have located a girl, 4, who was missing in Buffalo and have her mother in custody, according to city police. BREAKING: BPD have located 4 year old Mikeya Houston on Academy Road in Buffalo.
