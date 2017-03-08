Mayor Brown on Buffalo Combating Homicides
Following the recent spike of homicides in the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown spoke exclusively with WBEN on how the city is combating violent crimes. "We have a wealth of different programs," the mayor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate?
|1 hr
|SWT
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Ulbye
|20,884
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|SWT
|48
|Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Unveils $40M Expansion
|3 hr
|Yomann
|1
|Double shooting in North Buffalo (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|Yomann
|199
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|4 hr
|Night Heat
|6
|3 Shot at Genesee and Eller
|8 hr
|Muhammad McCarthy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC