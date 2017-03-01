Maricle part of Weekend of Jazz -
Sherrie Maricle will be one of the headliners at this year's Beavercreek Weekend of Jazz Festival the first weekend in March. Here's a recent interview the News-Current had with Maricle: "There are several amazing high school jazz festivals throughout the United States, but few have the depth and breadth of the Beavercreek WOJ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals Wake Up
|3 hr
|lol
|2
|Where did Tbird go?
|4 hr
|tbirds_friend
|3
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|17 hr
|Meh
|38
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Sholyn
|20,872
|Trump's own mom was an Illegal
|Sat
|Bflo Neocon
|2
|Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons?
|Sat
|pigpen9ll
|5
|African-Americans like poverty
|Sat
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC