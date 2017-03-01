Maricle part of Weekend of Jazz

Sherrie Maricle will be one of the headliners at this year's Beavercreek Weekend of Jazz Festival the first weekend in March. Here's a recent interview the News-Current had with Maricle: "There are several amazing high school jazz festivals throughout the United States, but few have the depth and breadth of the Beavercreek WOJ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.