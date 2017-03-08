Mariah Carey's hairstylist Danielle P...

Mariah Carey's hairstylist Danielle Priano ARRESTED

Mariah Carey's hairstylist Danielle Priano is ARRESTED for trying to carry 400 Adderall, oxycodone, Xanax pills onto plane at New York airport The celebrity hairstylist - who has worked with Mariah Carey , Jennifer Lopez, Alessandra Ambrosio and Ashley Graham - was carrying a bag full of drugs, according to TMZ . Bad news for this lady: Mariah Carey's hairstylist Danielle Priano was arrested for trying to board a flight in Buffalo, New York, with 400 pills, TMZ has reported Her pals: Priano, Carey, and Kristofer Buckle appear at Mariah Carey's Festive Halloween Party at her Beverly Hills Airbnb home in LA in 2015 The police were on to her: The Buffalo police obtained a search warrant to check her duffel bag and purse.

