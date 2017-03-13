Lt. Gov. Hochul On Storm Preps : " Be...

Lt. Gov. Hochul On Storm Preps : " Better Safe Than Sorry"

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

New York State Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul is defending the weather related the State of Emergency in New York State, after a slow and steady snowfall across the entire Northeast hit with the low-scale intensity that the Buffalo area has dealt with easily before.

