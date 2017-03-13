Lt. Gov. Hochul On Storm Preps : " Better Safe Than Sorry"
New York State Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul is defending the weather related the State of Emergency in New York State, after a slow and steady snowfall across the entire Northeast hit with the low-scale intensity that the Buffalo area has dealt with easily before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Henry Francisco
|20,900
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|8 hr
|collegedude123
|2
|3 Shot at Genesee and Eller
|11 hr
|Your Name Here
|6
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|18 hr
|Night Heat
|10
|Red alert snow storm
|21 hr
|Night Heat
|2
|Where did Tbird go?
|Mon
|henu
|12
|Big Amherst scam
|Mar 12
|Weinstein
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC