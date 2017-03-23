Legislators Upset Over Failure to Pass Amendment on ECMC Borrowing

Buffalo, NY The Erie County Legislature's majority brought in a proposal to amend the borrowing deal to take away the "credit mechanism" from the ECMC borrowing proposal, which they say will cost ECMC tens of millions of dollars when it borrows funds for its new emergency room. The amendment, which failed , would have allowed the Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority to borrow $120 million for ECMC, and allow ECMC to keep all $120 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.