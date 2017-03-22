Leader of suburban Buffalo--based coc...

Leader of suburban Buffalo--based cocaine ring sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A suburban Buffalo man who recruited family members to act as couriers to deliver large amounts of cocaine over a 22-year span has received a stiff prison sentence. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 49-year-old Jack Reid III, of Williamsville, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in federal prison and 10 years supervised release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? 2 hr dr sues 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Bayonne 20,931
News Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ... 19 hr Omars Cadre - Canada 5
Buffalo NY - Attn Adoptees and Birth Parents an... (Nov '13) Tue MICHELE BELL 15
News Young mother, seeking a new life, wants happy h... (Dec '11) Tue lol 92
Kingsmen - DON'T READ Mon Night Heat 3
Review: E Square Capital (Jul '08) Mar 20 pnjk0102 22
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC