Leader of suburban Buffalo--based cocaine ring sentenced
A suburban Buffalo man who recruited family members to act as couriers to deliver large amounts of cocaine over a 22-year span has received a stiff prison sentence. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 49-year-old Jack Reid III, of Williamsville, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in federal prison and 10 years supervised release.
