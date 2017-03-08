LATEST: Power remains out for some in WNY
Both National Grid and NYSEG have thousands of crews in Western New York continuing to restore poweer to the region. And while those numbers are dwindling, there are still pockets of customers with both utilities who may not see power restored until late Saturday night.
