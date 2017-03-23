Lackawanna residents, leaders demand more public transit options
With Lackawanna's old first ward neighborhood on Ridge Road as a back drop, a group of residents and public officials gathered Sunday to spotlight a lack of public transportation options for the neighborhood. The group lays blame squarely at the feet of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|WPWW
|20,933
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|9 hr
|Left Coast
|23
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|15 hr
|Tiny Hands Drumpf
|40
|David L. Buonamici
|20 hr
|Bob
|6
|When dating a Colombian man, what are some info... (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Christy A
|34
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|Mar 24
|Bob
|15
|Did Tbird vote for Trump?
|Mar 24
|Your Name Here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC