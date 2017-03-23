Lackawanna residents, leaders demand ...

Lackawanna residents, leaders demand more public transit options

WBEN-AM Buffalo

With Lackawanna's old first ward neighborhood on Ridge Road as a back drop, a group of residents and public officials gathered Sunday to spotlight a lack of public transportation options for the neighborhood. The group lays blame squarely at the feet of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

Buffalo, NY

