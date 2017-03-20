Kleinhans Music Presents Classical Gu...

Kleinhans Music Presents Classical Guitarist Thibaut Garcia, 4/4

Thibaut Garcia, the 2015 Guitar Foundation of America Competition winner, will give a recital at 7 p.m. Monday, April 4 in the Mary Seaton Room of Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo. Garcia is a 22-year-old native of France who has already amassed an impressive list of recording, performance and competition credits.

