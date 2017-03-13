Kiarre Harris Heads to Family Court
Buffalo, NY The Buffalo mother who says Buffalo Public Schools misfiled her paperwork to homeschool her children is scheduled to be in family court today fighting for custody of her children. Kiarre Harris lost custody of her children more than a month ago after the Buffalo Schools reported her children were not attending school.
