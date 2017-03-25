Island of Hope: Dynamic Duo named Rel...

Island of Hope: Dynamic Duo named Relay For Life honorary survivors

Mark Gorton, an audiovisual technician for the Grand Island school system, and Matthew Eggers, a second-grader at Huth Road Elementary School, have been named as "Dynamic Duo," who will serve as the honorary survivors in the 2017 Relay For Life, scheduled for 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, June 9, at Veterans Park. The theme of this year's Relay For Life is pirates, who "set sail for the treasure of a lifetime."

