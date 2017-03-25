Island of Hope: Dynamic Duo named Relay For Life honorary survivors
Mark Gorton, an audiovisual technician for the Grand Island school system, and Matthew Eggers, a second-grader at Huth Road Elementary School, have been named as "Dynamic Duo," who will serve as the honorary survivors in the 2017 Relay For Life, scheduled for 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, June 9, at Veterans Park. The theme of this year's Relay For Life is pirates, who "set sail for the treasure of a lifetime."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|6 min
|Tiny Hands Drumpf
|22
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|9 min
|Tiny Hands Drumpf
|40
|David L. Buonamici
|4 hr
|Bob
|6
|When dating a Colombian man, what are some info... (Sep '13)
|15 hr
|Christy A
|34
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Ha Hair
|20,932
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|Fri
|Bob
|15
|Did Tbird vote for Trump?
|Fri
|Your Name Here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC