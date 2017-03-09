Hunt Mortgage Group Opens a New Offic...

Hunt Mortgage Group Opens a New Office in Buffalo, New York

Hunt Mortgage Group, a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States, announced today that it has opened a production office in Buffalo, New York and has hired Zach Casale to oversee the local effort. Casale was named Director, Mortgage Banking.

