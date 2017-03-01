How is the Zeigarnik Effect Impacting...

How is the Zeigarnik Effect Impacting Your Health?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mint Hill Times

It's a crazy experience for sure it was raining hard in New York the night that I was on my way to my parent's house. The other car hydroplaned and struck me head on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mint Hill Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) 7 hr Tom Tom 93
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Tom 20,861
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican 10 hr Joe 19
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 10 hr Joe 27
Hon. Sam Hoyt Aborted Secret Love Child w/ Unde... (Aug '08) 22 hr Bob 91 11
Why are buffalo police so corrupt? Wed tru dat 8
Is Buffalo A Racist City? Wed Yobabe 13
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC