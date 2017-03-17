Hokies lose to Wisconsin in 1st NCAA ...

Hokies lose to Wisconsin in 1st NCAA Tournament game since 2007

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Badgers, who reached the Sweet 16 last season after playing in the Final Four in 2014 and '15, controlled the game for the most part because they controlled the boards. Zach LeDay reacts as he fouls out of the game in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017 in Buffalo, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
southeast works cover-up (Oct '12) 6 hr Anonymous 534
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr gotcha 20,900
NEW! Kingsmen MC Top Ten List! MUST READ! (Nov '08) 16 hr Higher Powers 137
Red alert snow storm 19 hr BLIZZARDBUSTER 3
A day without liberals 21 hr Billy 1
News Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ... Thu what Fluffy doing... 1
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted Wed Night Heat 12
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,680 • Total comments across all topics: 279,616,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC