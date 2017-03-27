Higgins: Central Terminal Amtrak Stat...

Higgins: Central Terminal Amtrak Station $20 Million Cheaper Than Downtown

10 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Congressman Brian Higgins, an advocate of having Buffalo's next train station be located at the giant and mostly abandoned NY Central Terminal on Memorial Drive, is pushing back against a site selection study that said such an effort could cost more than having a station downtown, near Canalside. The Higgins cost figures say that a renovated Central Terminal option would cost approximately $20 million less than the internal downtown numbers released last week by other members of the site selection committee.

