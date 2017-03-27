Higgins: Central Terminal Amtrak Station $20 Million Cheaper Than Downtown

Congressman Brian Higgins, an advocate of having Buffalo's next train station be located at the giant and mostly abandoned NY Central Terminal on Memorial Drive, is pushing back against a site selection study that said such an effort could cost more than having a station downtown, near Canalside. The Higgins cost figures say that a renovated Central Terminal option would cost approximately $20 million less than the internal downtown numbers released last week by other members of the site selection committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.