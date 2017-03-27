Higgins: Central Terminal Amtrak Station $20 Million Cheaper Than Downtown
Congressman Brian Higgins, an advocate of having Buffalo's next train station be located at the giant and mostly abandoned NY Central Terminal on Memorial Drive, is pushing back against a site selection study that said such an effort could cost more than having a station downtown, near Canalside. The Higgins cost figures say that a renovated Central Terminal option would cost approximately $20 million less than the internal downtown numbers released last week by other members of the site selection committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would the REAL Life Coach please take one step ... (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|Life Coach
|85
|Vietnam Vets Day
|5 hr
|Life Coach
|1
|Did Tbird vote for Trump?
|6 hr
|datroof
|8
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|13 hr
|Ghost of Drago
|38
|Do black people like free things?
|22 hr
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|2
|Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12)
|22 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|19
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC