Higgins Calls on Amtrak to Advocate for Central Terminal as Preferred Train Station Site

There are 2 comments on the WNYMedia.net story from 11 hrs ago, titled Higgins Calls on Amtrak to Advocate for Central Terminal as Preferred Train Station Site. In it, WNYMedia.net reports that:

In a letter to the President and CEO of the National Passenger Rail Corporation Congressman Brian Higgins is asking for clarity on Amtrak's long-term plans for service in the Buffalo region and advocating for reactivation of the Central Terminal. Higgins says "the Corporation should more forcefully and specifically advocate for the return of service to the Central Terminal, as such return is in the interest of the Corporation and its ridership."

lol

Stony Brook, NY

#1 10 hrs ago
..lets see, generally when someone really needs something, they already know what they need it for, and where to put it is a no brainer.
.......wasting money on more decorations again.
Buck Rohde

Buffalo, NY

#2 4 hrs ago
Tear down that Frankenstein asylum on Forest ave. and put it there.
