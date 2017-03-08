There are on the WNYMedia.net story from 11 hrs ago, titled Higgins Calls on Amtrak to Advocate for Central Terminal as Preferred Train Station Site. In it, WNYMedia.net reports that:

In a letter to the President and CEO of the National Passenger Rail Corporation Congressman Brian Higgins is asking for clarity on Amtrak's long-term plans for service in the Buffalo region and advocating for reactivation of the Central Terminal. Higgins says "the Corporation should more forcefully and specifically advocate for the return of service to the Central Terminal, as such return is in the interest of the Corporation and its ridership."

