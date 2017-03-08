Higgins Calls on Amtrak to Advocate for Central Terminal as Preferred Train Station Site
There are 2 comments on the WNYMedia.net story from 11 hrs ago, titled Higgins Calls on Amtrak to Advocate for Central Terminal as Preferred Train Station Site. In it, WNYMedia.net reports that:
In a letter to the President and CEO of the National Passenger Rail Corporation Congressman Brian Higgins is asking for clarity on Amtrak's long-term plans for service in the Buffalo region and advocating for reactivation of the Central Terminal. Higgins says "the Corporation should more forcefully and specifically advocate for the return of service to the Central Terminal, as such return is in the interest of the Corporation and its ridership."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNYMedia.net.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
..lets see, generally when someone really needs something, they already know what they need it for, and where to put it is a no brainer.
.......wasting money on more decorations again.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
Tear down that Frankenstein asylum on Forest ave. and put it there.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free building supplies
|10 hr
|Dumb as a Rock
|3
|Mayor Brown doesn't need a fourth term
|10 hr
|lol
|2
|3 Shot at Genesee and Eller
|Tue
|JoeBlow
|3
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|Tue
|Night Heat
|4
|Liberals Wake Up
|Tue
|Night Heat
|10
|Artist to create permanent mural on Buffalo's E...
|Tue
|Buck Rohde
|2
|RICO for the Cuomo Syndicate
|Tue
|Corruptocraticans
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC