Fundraiser to Benefit Those Affected ...

Fundraiser to Benefit Those Affected by Lafayette Apartment Fire

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday to benefit the nearly 100 residents who were affected by the fire at the apartment building located on Lafayette Avenue on March 11. The fundraiser will occur on Saturday, March 18 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Jericho Road Community Health Center located at 184 Barton Street in Buffalo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 54 min HELL YEAH 20,923
NEW! Kingsmen MC Top Ten List! MUST READ! (Nov '08) 3 hr Night Heat 139
A day without liberals 17 hr Night Heat 3
southeast works cover-up (Oct '12) 22 hr Conspiracy 535
Red alert snow storm Mar 16 BLIZZARDBUSTER 3
News Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ... Mar 16 what Fluffy doing... 1
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted Mar 15 Night Heat 12
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 279,647,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC