Fundraiser to Benefit Those Affected by Lafayette Apartment Fire
A fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday to benefit the nearly 100 residents who were affected by the fire at the apartment building located on Lafayette Avenue on March 11. The fundraiser will occur on Saturday, March 18 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Jericho Road Community Health Center located at 184 Barton Street in Buffalo.
