Fredonia announces winners of inaugur...

Fredonia announces winners of inaugural Sorel Piano Competition

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Observer

The Fredonia School of Music is delighted to announce the winners of the inaugural Claudette Sorel Piano Competition, held in the Juliet J. Rosch Recital Hall on Feb. 26. Ten finalists were selected from a group of talented young pianists, ages 15 to 18, based on an online first round of the competition. Each pianist selected a program of no more than 15 minutes to perform for the judges and live audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr jersey city 20,895
Big Amherst scam 3 hr Weinstein 2
Where did Tbird go? 3 hr Sgt Billy 11
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? Sat John 13
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted Mar 10 Night Heat 8
News HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09) Mar 9 SWT 48
News Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Unveils $40M Expansion Mar 9 Yomann 1
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Erie County was issued at March 12 at 9:28PM EDT

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC