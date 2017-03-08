Fredonia announces winners of inaugural Sorel Piano Competition

The Fredonia School of Music is delighted to announce the winners of the inaugural Claudette Sorel Piano Competition, held in the Juliet J. Rosch Recital Hall on Feb. 26. Ten finalists were selected from a group of talented young pianists, ages 15 to 18, based on an online first round of the competition. Each pianist selected a program of no more than 15 minutes to perform for the judges and live audience.

