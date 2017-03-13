For surgeons in the OR, a way to figh...

For surgeons in the OR, a way to fight bad posture

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: University at Buffalo

"Everyone knows that surgeons operate in a high-stress environment. Our research looks at something less obvious: the long-term risks that surgeons face by putting themselves in uncomfortable positions in the OR."

Start the conversation, or Read more at University at Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
southeast works cover-up (Oct '12) 1 hr Conspiracy 532
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Shout It Out Loud 20,901
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) 16 hr collegedude123 2
News 3 Shot at Genesee and Eller 19 hr Your Name Here 6
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted Tue Night Heat 10
Red alert snow storm Mon Night Heat 2
Where did Tbird go? Mon henu 12
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Erie County was issued at March 15 at 4:46AM EDT

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,560,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC