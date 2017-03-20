Floating pedal pubs turn 'barcycle' concept into party boats in Buffalo
The Buffalo News reports Buffalo CycleBoats will launch a "floating pedal pub" in May, allowing up to 14 patrons to drink while touring the Buffalo River, the Canalside channel and Erie Basin. As the name suggests, participants will have to pedal to power the watercraft, much like the " barcycle " you've seen in the streets of Buffalo, Syracuse and other cities.
