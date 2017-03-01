First responders testify in Jamestown murder trial
On Wednesday, Patrick Swanson, Chautauqua County district attorney, called four witnesses to the stand - all Jamestown police officers who responded to 501 Lakeview Ave. on the night of Aug. 14, the day Redeye reportedly stabbed and killed her 36-year-old half-brother, Dale A. Redeye. In his opening statement, Swanson argued that Redeye intentionally killed her half-brother out of anger during an escalated confrontation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|Tom Tom
|93
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
|10 hr
|Joe
|19
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|10 hr
|Joe
|27
|Hon. Sam Hoyt Aborted Secret Love Child w/ Unde... (Aug '08)
|22 hr
|Bob 91
|11
|Why are buffalo police so corrupt?
|Wed
|tru dat
|8
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|Wed
|Yobabe
|13
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC